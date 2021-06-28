Kaduna State government in partnership with Golden Agri Inputs, an FMNAGRO company, has launched “Project YALWA” (Abundance) for farmers in the state.

Advertisements





The partnership is contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the state government and the agricultural firm in Kaduna.

It is aimed at increasing production of maize and soybeans in Nigeria with higher quality and competitive pricing.

Speaking at the event, the programme lead, Mr. Olushola Fashedemi, who is the head of Commercial Golden Agri Input, said the initiative is a national project dedicated to increasing the availability of maize as a raw material and for nutrition in the country.

Earlier in his address, the state commissioner for agriculture, Hon. Halima Lawal, commended the Project YALWA initiative and urged farmers to take advantage of the opportunity.

The highlight of the launch was the symbolic presentation of hybrid seed corn, 50kg 20:10:10 NPK fertilizer and 25kg Soybean seed and chemicals to the family.

According to Fashedemi, “the programme is touching on the Soybean value chain which is very important especially to Flour Mills because it is our key value chain. Flour Mill is one of the largest user of raw materials in the way of commodities in Nigeria, we use upwards of over 300 metric tonnes of maize alone.

“It is on this premise that our chairman ensures that we are able to develop raw material availability in the country and impact on food security, which entails us going to the farm gates and giving farmers good agronomic practices extension and making available much needed inputs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are working with best quality for seed, we are working with Corteva agric science, hybrid seed best performing company, we can also boast of one of the best quality fertilizers in the country, which we do under the golden fertilizer brand,” Fashedemi said.

The team leader added that they intend to increase the livelihood of farmers, stressing that they have engaged in monitoring, evaluation and reporting the activities of farmers in partnership with CBN and different state governments.

On the MoU signed with the Kaduna State government, he said, “the MoU took a lot of design of what people find commonplace, working with smallholder farmers with one hectare farm land, with Kaduna State we tried to put a commercial justification for it.”