By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has declared 24 hour curfew in some communities in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government areas, effective immediately.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the affected areas are Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South Local Government Area and Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi and Ungwan Romi of Chikun Local Government Area.

The statement said security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any found violating the curfew and those responsible for breakdown of law and order

“Security agencies have further been directed to effect the arrest and prosecution of anyone found looting and destroying properties.

KDSG strongly condemns the concerted incitement being done on social media. The government appeals to all our communities to reject incitement and resist the attempt to create chaos and anarchy” the statement said.