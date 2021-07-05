Governor Nasir El-Rufai has pointed out that banditry is a crime that is bedevilling the entire Kaduna state and it is complicating communal relations in the state’s diverse communities.

The governor made this known at the launch of the Conflict Early Warning and Early Response System (CEWERS) of the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

El-Rufai argued that an early warning and response system will no doubt contribute to helping our state to overcome such a baleful legacy of conflict.

The governor pointed out that ‘’victims of the depredations of these criminals often turn on those they believe share ethnic or religious affinity with them. Stopping the bandits is an essential contribution to ending communal conflict.’’

According to him, acquiring the early warning and response system is ‘’another validation of the mandate of the Peace Commission, and the contributions the agency is making to peace and security in Kaduna state.’’

The governor recalled that his administration established the Kaduna State Peace Commission as part of its efforts to overcome the legacy of violent conflicts that have blighted the state since the Kasuwan Magani crisis of 1980.

‘’The final impetus for this step was provided by this government’s consideration of the White Papers of the reports of the peace committee established by Governor Patrick Yakowa of blessed memory and the Agwai Committee on violent conflict in southern Kaduna,’’ he said.

El-Rufai thanked bilateral, multilateral and civil society partners that have supported Kaduna state conflict mitigation efforts leading to the creation of the Peace Commission.

Kaduna State Government recognises the contributions of Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, General Martin Luther Agwai and the Amir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubair Jibril, he said.

The governor also commended the Centre of Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Special Assistant to the UN Secretary-General, Dr. Yakubu Sankey of HD and the Ford Foundation, as well as MacArthur Foundation.

He also praised the efforts of UKAID/DFID/FCDO, the Government of Norway, United States Institute of Peace (USIP), USAID, the British Council, OSIWA, CLEEN Foundation, Plan International, Mercy Corps, NERI , UNDP and indeed the UN system in Nigeria.

El-Rufai commended His Grace, Reverend Dr. Josiah Idowu-Fearon for his sacrifice and great work as chairman of the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

‘’We are grateful for the contributions of Priscilla Ankut, Dr. Saleh Momale and Hajiya Khadija Hawaja Gambo as pioneer commissioners.

‘’We thank co-chairmen Apostle Emmanuel Kure and Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, and members of the House of Kaduna Family, for their contribution to peace-building in Kaduna State,’’ he said.

The governor described Priscilla Ankut, the pioneer Executive Vice Chairman of the Peace Commission as competent and result-oriented.

‘’As she moves on to assume another peace-building position at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, we want Priscilla to know that we are proud of her as a daughter of Kaduna state, and we are elated by AU’s recognition of her proven capabilities, ‘’ he added.