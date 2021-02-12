By AZA MSUE |

Kaduna state government has approved the disbursement of N81million to 13 researchers to study various aspects of education reforms in the state since the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration came into office.

In a statement issued by special adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye yesterday, said the decision was taken by the State Executive Council chaired by Governor El-Rufai.

Adekeye said the commissioner for education, Dr. Shehu Usman Muhammad, had briefed the council that 13 proposals were selected from the 75 that were submitted.

The ministry had issued an invitation for expression of research interest in October 2020 and 75 researchers had indicated interest. The statement quoted the commissioner as saying: ‘’Scholars were invited to assess the education sector in Kaduna State in the light of ongoing reforms and to help improve knowledge on issues such as access to education, the quality provided and the trajectory of human capital development in the state.’’

The special adviser pointed out that the ‘’proposals were evaluated by a 12-member committee, chaired by Professor Ben Chindo of Kaduna State University.