Kaduna State government has said it is working with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to build inclusive solutions to societal problems.

The state commissioner for planning and budget, Mr Muhammad Abdullahi, said this at the a forum to commemorate the Open Government Partnership (OGP) global summit in Kaduna yesterday.

Abdullahi said the government had established and promoted platforms that would enable citizens participate in its decision making.

”Some of the platforms are the Eyes and Ears Citizens Feedback Application; Toll Free Line; Gani Ya Kori Ji, a Hausa radio programme; social media handles and letter writing,” the commissioner said.

He said the state was being celebrated globally as a champion of citizens engagement with the Eyes and Ears, a citizen’s engagement digital application platform to monitor government projects.

“This showcases at this year’s summit as one of the big stories of government’s doing things differently through innovation.

“We also successfully organised engagements on community development charters, budget town hall meetings and public hearings.

“Other notable steps taken by the state government to protect and enhance civic space include opening budgeting and procurement processes for citizens to engage,” he said.

The commissioner further said there was also the co-creation of commitments that enhances and strengthens civic space and allow citizens to express themselves freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that OGP provided a platform for citizens to organise themselves into groups for a common purpose to make their voices heard.

According to him, this is by encouraging citizens to define, shape and monitor government policies, projects and programmes.

“Effort to strengthen civic freedom, democratic accountability, access to information and all the other structures that allow citizens to participate freely in public life, has been at the heart of OGP.

“I am glad to also observe that for the past couple of weeks, civil society partners in the state have carried out series of activities aimed at creating awareness on the OGP and mobilising citizens for effective engagement.

“This is highly commendable as I believe it will go a long way to facilitate the implementation of our commitments in the 2021-2023 OGP Action Plan,” he said. (NAN)