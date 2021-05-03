By Peter Ibrahim |



Kaduna State Government is committed to guaranteeing the health and wellness of all its citizens because access basic healthcare is not just fundamental to human development but a basic right.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe who made this known at the 2021 graduation of the 3rd cohort of the Health Leadership Academy, also said that the state is making the necessary investments in that direction.

Dr Balarabe who was a guest at the occasion which held virtually, further said that the investments are aimed at ensuring better outcomes in the health sector of Kaduna state.

‘’Since 2016, the state has maintained a budgetary allocation of 16% and above for the health sector, devoting the sum of N 121.36 billion in the five years of this administration,’’ she added.

According to the Deputy Governor, the budgetary allocation has enabled the state “to implement healthcare programmes, expand healthcare infrastructure, increase staff strength, expand access and improve the quality of healthcare services across all levels.’’

“All these point to our commitment towards guaranteeing the healthcare and wellness of our people. For us as a government, health care is not only fundamental to any human development, but a basic right for every citizen and we are committed to deliver on this,’’ she added.

The Deputy Governor who is also a medical doctor, maintained that ‘’ it is crucial to develop the leadership capacity of health professionals at the management and senior levels.‘’