Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has said that the administration has spent over N444 million to provide free uniforms to students of public schools for the current academic session.

She described the provision of these free uniforms as part of the state government’s programme of giving every child 12 years of free basic education, from Primary 1 to Senior Secondary School.

Dr. Balarabe also said a total of 120,552 pairs of uniforms will be distributed to 69,520 male students and 51,032 female students, in keeping with the administration’s policy of making primary and secondary education totally free.

The Deputy Governor who made this known while flagging off the distribution of free uniforms at Rimi College, Kaduna, added that the uniforms and free books will ease the financial burden on parents.

According to her, the distribution of free uniforms and books to students ‘’ is in addition to huge investments in building classrooms and other educational infrastructure in many of our schools.’’

Dr Balarabe said that the state government’s priority to the education sector is aimed at “revamping public education to ensure that every child in Kaduna state gets quality education.’’

The Deputy Governor argued that ‘’in our efforts to tackle poverty, improve livelihood and ensure sustainable growth and development, it has become imperative for us to ensure that every child in the state has access to quality education and acquire some form of skill to live a productive life.’’

She argued that with the extension of the free education to cover both boys and girls up to the end of secondary school, no parent or guardian has an excuse not to send their children to school, adding that basic education is free and compulsory in Kaduna state.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Muhammad Shehu Makarfi disclosed that another sum of N800 million has been earmarked for uniforms in the 2021 budget.

According to him, the free education policy of the current administration is responsible for increased enrollment, retention and graduation rate in Kaduna state.

Dr Makarfi disclosed that female enrolment has also risen significantly in the state and it is in the ratio of 51:49 boys to girls.

The commissioner further said that the ministry has adopted community mobilization model, where principals of public schools award contracts of sewing uniforms to the tailors in the communities that the schools are located.