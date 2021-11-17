Kaduna State government said the state is progressing and plans to stop relying on federal allocation to fund its budget in the next few years.

The commissioner and chairman of the State Budget and Planning Commission Muhammad Sani said this in his remarks at the public hearing held at the Kaduna State House of Assembly on the 2022 appropriation bill submitted to the state assembly by the state government.

According to him, the state is making progress and in the next few years Kaduna can provide for infrastructure and other obligations with its own money so that whatever comes from the federal allocation will be an addition.

He said that the state has been boosting its tax collections with about N57billion which has come with a lot of hard work and also partnership with the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“In 2015 when this government came in, the highest that has been achieved was 13billion naira annually and we are very happy today that we are at N57billion because of the continued support of the State House of Assembly and the first law that was passed was the consolidated law that was what opened the doors for rise in internal revenue generation by the state,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the state government relies only on about 31 per cent from federal allocation while some other states rely on 70-80 per cent from federal allocation.

He further explained that they have been able to move the state from a state that completely relies on federal allocation to the one that is sustainable.

He said the state would be able to fund salaries from money realised within Kaduna which means that whatever happens from the federal government the state will be able to take care of the salaries and other obligations.

He said since the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai presented the budget to the State House of Assembly, it has been following up various processes to finalise a budget that is not only inclusive but sustainable.