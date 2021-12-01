Kaduna State government will launch a disability trust fund in 2022, the commissioner, Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, has disclosed.

The commissioner made this known yesterday at the annual lectures on celebration of the international day for persons with disability organised by Improvement In Respect To Social Status Of The Disabled held at Arewa House.

“We have established Kaduna State Disability Trust Fund, the government enshrined the disability trust fund in Kaduna State disability law, we are going to launch it in the first quarter of 2022.”

Represented by the executive secretary, Kaduna State Disability Affairs Board, Aliyu Haruna Yakasai, the commissioner urged PWD to keep their hope alive, maintaining that Governor el-Rufai would continue to stand by them and improve their means of livelihood.

“We are currently trying to put up an implementation framework where we will be establishing a different committee that will work towards implementing the provisions that are in the disability law.

“We will ensure that every aspect of the law is implemented, we are going to include the civil societies and journalists to help us in advocacy, to ensure that the law is implemented,” he said.

During his speech, the executive director, Research Centre For Persons With Disability, Micah Shabi, appealed to Governor el-Rufai to assist PWD with mobility aid.

He said Nigeria as a country should not ignore PWD, maintaining that every Nigerian is important, nobody should be neglected,” he added.

Shabi equally urged Kaduna State government for implementation of the disability law.

On his part, Raphael Sunday Dogo, who is a blind man, lamented that PWD are being neglected in society.

Dogo, who is also a craftsman, called on the federal and state governments to give them employment in order to take care of their families.