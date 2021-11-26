Kaduna State Commissioner of Sports Development, Hon. Idris Nyam has disclosed that several proposals that will make sports stakeholders in the state financially stable are being studied and would soon be made public.

The commissioner disclosed this while fielding questions from sports writers shortly after the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, North West Zone Seminar on National Sports Industry (Changing the face of Sports in Nigeria) at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Represented by the Director Sports, Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim,the commissioner disclosed that the ministry have received proposals and and are studying how feasible it will be to ensure all athletes, sports writers, administrators, are adequately captured for their benefits” he assured.

He further said that the in relevant stakeholders all over the world are tapping into potentials of sports as a big revenue earner.

“In other parts of the world, they have been harnessing profits of sports as a business. In Nigeria, we have not been thinking that way.

“The Ministry has taken a bold step to change the narrative and make it a business venture and the state government has also keyed into it,” he said.

According to him, they have developed their plans and are still getting more input and remain on course to harnessing the new policy by making sure sports becomes big business.

“We are doing so in partnership with corporate organisations,” he added.

On the second edition of the anticipated Kaduna Marathon which first edition debuted last year, he assured that plans are on to make it bigger this year.

“All preparations are being made for second edition of Kaduna Marathon. We said it last year, it would be an annual event. We intend to expand it this year. We received commendations from several quarters and we intend making it bigger,” he assured.

Also speaking in same vein, sports administrator, consultant and retired big shot from the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Dr. Alex Manna unless Nigeria takes a departure from the past, there would be no meaningful impact in sports becoming a big business in the country.

“We cannot regulate sports and make it a big business without legislation. No article talks about sports in our constitution.

“We need to regulate first before seeing sports as a business. I was expecting Dalung to do that as a legal luminary but he didn’t do that, the first thing to do is look at it from the level of legislation.

“We can’t do anything if we don’t have a place to hold anyone to ransom for doing wrong. Are we reviewing policies as at when due?” he queried.

Manna tasked the ministry to take a bold step in ensuring that the constitutional issues are first taken care of.