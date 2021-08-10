Kaduna State government has said it will not hesitate to take necessary action against any school both public and private that goes against the indefinite suspension of school resumption in the state.

Addressing a joint press conference yesterday in Kaduna, the commissioner for education Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad and his counterpart for internal security and home affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, reiterated that the resumption suspension was in the best interest of the state, the students and pupils.

Muhammad said following ongoing security operations against bandits in the state, “the Kaduna State government has been advised to postpone the resumption of schools, previously scheduled for 9th August 2021, and to pause the continuation of infrastructure projects and construction in high-risk areas, while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies.

“The Kaduna State government has accepted the security advisory, and hereby directs total compliance by all schools, and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects in high-risk areas. New dates for school resumption will be announced based on security assessments,” he said.

He however said all arrangements had been put in place for students currently not writing their NECO examinations, and that those in areas considered vulnerable had been relocated to more secure areas in town for their exams with adequate security provision.