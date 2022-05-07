Kaduna State gubernatorial aspirant under the the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Mohammed Sani Abbas, has approved the appointment of Chief A.G. Haruna as the chairman of his campaign organisation.

Also appointed were directors and coordinators of the campaign ahead of the party’s primary election.

Chief Haruna is a former state chairman of the PDP in Kaduna State.

A statement by the director, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications of the campaign team, Hon. Victor Mathew Bobai, disclosed the development after a successful consultation.

He also approved the appointment of Alhaji Bala Alwa’u as deputy chairman of the Barrister Mohammed Sani Abbas campaign council.

Others were the director, contact and mobilisation, Adamu Abdullahi a.k.a Charles Taylor; director media,

Ishak Alhassan Kaura-Mata, and deputy director, media, Mr Amos Tauna.

Also, Mr. Victor Mathew Bobai is appointed as director, public affairs and corporate communications while Abubakar Yusuf Jamwala is appointed the deputy director, public affairs and corporate communications.

Also appointed were director of finance, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed; director, legal services, Barr. Aminu Abdurashid; director, compliance and special adviser to His Excellency Barr. Yusuf Sambo; director, research and strategy, Dr. Umar Tabari and deputy director, research and strategy, Wali Mukhtar.

Zonal Coordinators include Zone 1: Alhajo Isiaku Pengo; Zone 2: Alhaji Abubakar Umar Sallau, and Zone 3: Hon. Kumai Badu.

The statement added that all appointments were with immediate effect.