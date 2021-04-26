By Mustapha Ikolaba |



Kaduna State Government is the first subnational which has an educational loan scheme and N2 billion has been earmarked for tertiary education since 2019.

The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board, Malam Hassan Rilwan who disclosed this during his ministerial briefing, noted that the scholarship scheme has been divided into Merit based and Needs based.

According to him, the Merit based scholarship is given to high performing candidates like those who got First Class first degrees while the Needs based scholarship is for indigent candidates who meet the Board’s criteria.

Malam Hassan explained that the loans window is open to everyone who is eligible, adding that ‘’state workers and even citizens of the state who work in the private sector can apply. Two billion naira has been earmarked for this scheme since December 2019.’’

The Executive Secretary also said that Kaduna state currently has 123 beneficiaries studying various courses in African countries, Europe and United States of America, including the United Arab Emirates.

He said ‘’46 are studying Medicine and Nursing in Uganda, six studying Medicine in Cuba, 37 in United Kingdom, 21 in Sudan, four in Malaysia, three in United States of America, one each in India, Hungary, United Arab Emirates, Germany and two awaiting admission. Five medical students have graduated from Uganda.‘’

‘’The Board adopted four top global ranking bodies as a benchmark for international schools where Kaduna students under scholarship can attend. The baseline is the best Nigerian University in the ranking. We don’t send students to any international school that is lower that the best Nigeria school,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan said that the Board constantly reviews ‘’ foreign students’ performances and returns poor performing students back to Nigeria. This has improved performance of the remaining students.’’

The board has also established desk officers in local universities where Kaduna state has many students, to help in verification of results of those still in school and those who have graduated.