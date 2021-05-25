Northwest zonal public hearing of the Senate Constitution Review Committee led by Senator Kabir Gaya will hold in Kaduna tomorrow.

The session which will be hosted by Kaduna State government will be held at Hassan Katsina House and the sitting will commence at 10am and end at 5pm tomorrow and Thursday.

The special adviser on media and communication to the Kaduna State governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, said contributions from civil society groups, professional associations, trade unions and other interested bodies from the North West states of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina will be collated during the hearing.

Adekeye said, ‘’The public hearing will receive memoranda and contributions on 17 broad issues, including gender equity and increased participation of women and vulnerable groups.

Others are local government administration and local governmenat autonomy, public revenue, fiscal federalism and revenue allocation.