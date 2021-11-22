Kaduna State Government has promised that it will start meeting its obligations from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in coming years, without having to rely on federal allocations.

The Commissioner of Planning and Budget Commission, Muhammad Sani Dattijo gave this assurance at the public hearing on the 2022 appropriation bill which was submitted by Governor Nasir El-Rufai to the House of Assembly on October 12.

Muhammad disclosed that the El-Rufai administration has been able to move Kaduna state from one that was completely reliant on federal allocation, to a state that is nearly becoming self-sustaining.

According to him, the state government relies only on about 31 per cent allocation from the federal government at the moment, while other states rely on 70-80 per cent from the same allocation.

“When the government came in 2015, we decided that we must be able to fund our salaries from money we realise within, which means that we must be able to take care of salaries and other state’s obligations from within,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state has been boosting its tax collections over the years, adding that its IGR is about N57 billion presently. He said that the feat was achieved through hard work.

“In 2015 when this government came in, the highest that has been achieved was N13 billion annually and we are very happy today that we are at N57 billion because of the continued support of the State House of Assembly.

According to him, the first law that was passed by the Assembly was the consolidated law, adding that ‘’that was what opened the doors for rise in internal revenue generation by the state.”