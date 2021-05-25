The Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani has inaugurated a 13-man steering committee to organise Governor Nasir el-Rufai Cup tagged ‘Peace and Unity Championship’.

The committee which is headed by Dr. Ahmed Tijjani Yusuf has Engr. Musa Nimrod, Pastor Skambo Morrison, Yakubu Ibrahim (Kaduna State director of Sports), Barr. Musa Amadu, Coach Hassan Abubakar, Gideon Shamaki, Shehu Abdullahi, Philip Arome Omachi (aka oga driver), Tijani Babangida Haruna, Jaafaru Sambo and Isa Aliyu Musa members while Dr. Alex Sule Mana will serve as secretary of the committee.

Inaugurating the committee yesterday in Kaduna, Hon Zailani said the place of sports in growth and development of any society cannot be overemphasized and urged the members of the committee to justify the confidence reposed on them.

The Speaker, who was represented by his SA on human services and social development, Hajiya Hajija Arab, said the sum of twenty five million naira (N25,000,000: 00) has been set aside for effective organisation of the championship and prizes to be won in all the four sports – namely football, basketball, volleyball and athletics that will feature in the championship.

“The championship is for all the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State who are advised accordingly to key in and support this laudable project of Governor el-Rufai.”

Responding, chairman of the steering committee, Dr Yusuf said the competition would help reduce banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

“Banditry and other criminal activities will reduce in Kaduna state, aside from the fact that sports brings unity to a state and the nation at large and will help to take the youths off the streets.

“In less than six months, Kaduna indigenes will be playing professionals all over the world because of this championship.”