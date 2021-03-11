…Says Kaduna Central tops death toll

By AZA MSUE



Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday, said that the security challenges in the state cut across ethno-religious divides.

This is as the state government revealed that the state recorded 937 deaths as Kaduna Central senatorial zone accounted for 468 of the deaths linked to banditry and other forms of violence in 2020.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai through the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this at the presentation of the 2020 Annual Security Report in Kaduna. He noted that: “of this number, Igabi has the highest figure of 152, followed by Kajuru with a figure of 144.’’

Aruwan, said Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local governments in Kaduna Central senatorial district account for 468 deaths out of the 937 people that died last year, representing over 50% of the entire fatalities in the state.

The commissioner said: “The southern senatorial district accounts for 286 deaths, which is about one third of the total, due in large part to sporadic clashes, alongside banditry which triggered attacks and counter-attacks, especially between June and November 2020.”

Aruwan further noted that “out of 1,972 people kidnapped in the period under review, Kaduna Central Senatorial district accounts for 1,561 and out of the total, 1,461 were kidnapped within Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas.’’

Aruwan said that victims of kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities cut across all ethnic and religious groups in Kaduna state, contrary to skewed narratives:”Victims of criminal acts like banditry and kidnapping are to be found across ethnic, religious or political leanings and persuasions,’’ he pointed out.

In his remarks at the presentation of security report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said Kaduna State Government has been using its limited tools as a subnational, to address the security challenges facing the state.

The governor, who paid tributes to the victims of insecurity, reiterated his administration’s ‘’ resolve to continue to protect our people and stop the criminals.’’

El-Rufai reiterated that Kaduna state has been supporting the federal security agencies deployed in our state with vehicles and other logistics since 2015.

He said Kaduna State Government has also invested in technology to help secure the state, adding that ‘’a CCTV network is being deployed in Kaduna metropolis while options for consistent operations of its drones are being explored.’’

The governor also explained that Kaduna state has been collaborating with neighboring states to tackle insecurity.

“Together with Niger State and our neighbours in the North-west, we put together resources to fund military operations against bandits in the Kamuku-Kuyambana forest range that straddles the region,” he said.

El-Rufai, however, regretted that this collaboration which was done in 2015, saying “was not sustained or expanded into a campaign of continuous, simultaneous operations against the bandits across our vast region: Failure to contain and defeat them in one place has emboldened them to develop a national footprint and endanger national cohesion.

The governor also said that the military and police need modern technology and equipment and more boots on the ground: “The security of our communities depend on the robust projection of state power, and that can only done with sufficient security numbers to overawe and deter criminals,’’ he maintained.

The governor however, called for the decentralisation of policing, arguing that ‘’there simply are not enough police officers in Nigeria and the idea of policing such a vast, federal republic in a unitary manner is not pragmatic.