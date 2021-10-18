The 2021 edition of the annual Kaduna International Polo tournament is set to gallop off from October 23rd to 30th at the Kaduna International Polo Club, Murtala Square.

The president of Kaduna Polo club, Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar, made the disclosure during the cheque presentation of the club over the weekend.

He also informed that so far 27 teams have confirmed their participation. “For the Georgian teams, we have recorded five entries. Georgian is the highest level of polo played on the African continent and this year we expect foreign nationals from Argentina, South Africa, England and these are the prominent countries where we will have players from.”

Abubakar added that there are some new teams that may be performing some magic and the traditional teams that have always come to compete, the Imani cup, El-amin, Trobell cup, Shettima Hadija cup and the traditional cup will all be competed for.

He said all the necessary steps to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols will be put in place, assuring that the event will be the highest of polo in Africa continent.

“We hope and promise that we will lift the bar higher. We have continuously tried to improve both the quality of play and level of entertainment, with the facility available, we hope that this year we will not disappoint,” he assured.

He thanked their traditional sponsor; First bank Plc and other sponsors for their support in this year’s tournament.

Earlier, the tournament manager, Hon. Ibrahim Kotongora, revealed that Kaduna polo has so far generated N48.5million from sponsors for this year’s tournament.

Kotongora equally assured that this year’s event will be a wonderful one as all necessary arrangements have been put in place for a hitch free tournament.