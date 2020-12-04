By NONYE EKWENUGO |

The acting governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, on Thursday, said the state government has introduced sex offenders register to name and shame offenders.

The deputy governor said the government also established four sexual Assault Referral Centres in Kaduna state, clarifying that the law to castrate rapists was enacted to serve both as a deterrent from committing the crime in the first place and to punish offenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balarabe who stated this at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Hausa Service of Voice of America(VOA) held in Kaduna, said that Kaduna State government also established a Transit Centre for victims of Gender-Based Violence at Barnawa for counselling and Psycho-social support.

It will be recalled that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had signed the Kaduna State Penal Code(Amendment) Law 2020, which prescribed surgical castration and removal of fallopian tubes for male and female rapists of minors under 14 years, on September 11, 2020.

Advertisements

Balarabe said the sexual assault referral centres are located at Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, Tudun Wada Kaduna; Gwamna Awan Hospital at Nasarawa, Kaduna; Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Memorial Hospital, Zaria and Sir Patrick Yakowa Hospital, Kafanchan.

The acting governor who is a medical doctor, counselled parents to take adequate care of their children, emphasising that they will account for how they looked after them in the hereafter.