Kaduna state is focused on developing a knowledge-based economy and it has enunciated policies and programmes to enhance its competitiveness in the last six years.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe also disclosed that the Malam Nasir El Rifai administration has acquired a 10-hectre land for the establishment of a Technology campus.

Dr Balarabe who made this known at the 43rd edition of Kaduna International Trade Fair, explained that ‘’the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology supported by the state’s Human Capital Development Council, is driving skills and ICT competency.’’

‘’Our skills development efforts are driven by a Technical and Vocational Education and Training Strategy. In line with this and with the support of our development partners, government has remodeled and modernised its Business and Apprenticeship Training Centres (BATCs). About 1000 youths have been trained in various trades in these centres,’’ she added.

According to her, Kaduna State Government has adopted a Digital Strategy aimed at digital transformation and innovation in public policy and service, to further promote the acquisition of ICT competency.

‘’Furthermore, government has established the KAD ICT Hub, and KADA Hive which have been training youths with about 500 so far, graduating from these facilities,’’ she added.

Dr Balarabe noted that the theme for the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair, “Re-strategising Nigeria’s Economy for Global Competitiveness” is well thought-out, timely and apt.

The Deputy Governor argued that ‘’it has become apparent that the present state of the Nigerian economy cannot deliver on our collective desire for economic prosperity and abundance for our people.

‘’There is therefore, the need for a thorough re-think of the way the economy is being managed, including its fundamentals, priorities, processes and targets in a very strategic manner. In fact, herein lies the value and relevance of the theme.’’

Dr Balarabe pointed out that the state government has realised that its competitiveness and prosperity must be anchored and driven by a knowledge-based economy.

The Deputy Governor maintained that this entails a paradigm shift, anchored on developing and strengthening human capital, adding that government has been taking critical and courageous steps in this direction.

‘’We have reinvigorated and refocused our institutions through reforms, laws, policies and programmes that are unprecedented in the history of the state and we are recording gains towards the attainment of our lofty goals,’’ she added.

According to Dr Balarabe, the government is putting efforts to promote Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and exports, by keying into the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

The Deputy Governor disclosed that government has also extended support to the Kaduna Inland Dry Port Ltd (KIDP) to enable it operate optimally.

Government is deliberately investing in areas that will attract investors by its infrastructural development efforts, the activities of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) which is a one-stop-shop, Kaduna Geographic Information System (KADGIS), and a review of the Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, she said.

‘’All these efforts have been recognised by the World Bank which has caused the state to be ranked as No. 1 in Nigeria in the Ease of Doing Business Report, 2018,’’ she added.

Dr Balarabe also pointed out that ‘’Kaduna state is ideal and the preferred destination for both vacation and investment, considering its rich cultural heritage.’’