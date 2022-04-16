A moment of relief seems to have come their way; signaling reprieve for the community whose largely idle or under engaged youth were hitherto susceptible to recruitment by the rampaging agents of terror in the region. For the traditional leader of Gimi-Gari community under Makarfi local government area of Kaduna State, Abdullahi Ibrahim, the employment of over 800 youths of his community and the neigbhouring communities by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in one out of the eight construction sections of the Kaduna – Kano rail project is one way to testify to the federal government’s commitment to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

The Kaduna-Kano railway is a segment of the Lagos to Kano Railway project. It will provide the northward extension of Abuja-Kaduna Railway as we have seen. The length is approximately 200.11km. According to the project profile, the Kaduna – Kano project is a standard gauge railway with a design speed of 150 km/h. At completion, there is an expected improvement in transportation efficiency of Abuja to Kano Railway, which will meet the demand for medium to long-distance and large-density transportation service in this country. As contractor for the project, CCECC says it would be employing over 3000 direct labour to work with the expatriates on the project.

This news further gives the Gimi-Gari leader, Ibrahim, and other leaders of the communities on the railway corridor a reason to cheer. In fact, for Ibrahim, his joy is built on the fact that most of the youths are now largely engaged in productive activities with the construction giants, which excludes them from being idle hands for the devil to recruit. “We are very grateful because this project will benefit us greatly. Already, most of our youths are engaged at the site and we are witnessing a lot of people coming from other places for buying and selling here. This is a mighty company and they will not only help my community and my people, but the entire region,” says Ibrahim.

The launching of the Kaduna-Kano standard gauge in 2021 by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government appears to be one its best step to link the country through rail in order to enhance the economic growth of the nation. The route will be used to convey both passengers and cargos upon completion. It is also expected to boost commercial activities between Lagos and kano, two commercial hubs in Nigeria.

The project will promote the service capability of transportation infrastructure, improve the national railway network, and optimize the regional comprehensive transportation system. The scope of work includes subgrade, bridges and culverts, track laying, station building, power supply, communication and signal-ling system, etc.

Transport and logistics expert, Ugochuku Nnodim who expressed confidence in the capacity of CCECC to build a world class rail line, said the project is going to play an important role in strengthening the links between coastal port cities and other inland areas, promoting the export of agricultural and mineral products, and transporting imported materials to the inland areas. It is the most reliable, most efficient means of transportation.

“The operation of this rail line will facilitate mass movement of passengers particularly the middle-class Nigerians, which is arguably the largest in number. It will reduce the traffic pressure on the road, lower the rate of road accidents and promote safety of travelers. The project construction will help increase the service level of transportation infrastructure and build a national railway backbone network,” he said.

The project coordinator, Mark Xu said in terms of Cargo, the project will help to build the railway collecting and distributing system at rear areas of Lagos Port, facilitate the development of the port and promote the development of export-oriented economy along the line.

With regards to States linked by this line, the project is designed to help promote resource development, industrialization and urbanization along the line, and facilitate economic development of states along the region. It is of great significance to strengthen the links between the states along the line, enhance the radiation effect of the central city Lagos on the northern region, and promote the harmonious development of the regional economy. The project also has direct impact on the locals, it has provided jobs for thousands of people in remote areas, someone in Yako Village for example, won’t have to come to city to seek for job, job meets them at their door steps.

Due to the nature of sophisticated equipment used, the project hits the nail on skill acquisition, which entails teaching more youth machine operation. Those who spoke with our correspondent on the potentials of the project believe that if security is stabilized, the project will also boost tourism, some Nigerians in the south have never been to the north and vice versa. So, if this is completed and security is back to saner climes, we will move around comfortably, thereby enhancing unity in diversity and multi-cultural tolerance which will eventually have significant impact on the economy.

Besides being a link road for man and material, Mr Xu said the employment potentials of the Kaduna-Kano rail line is a means of long-term employment for a good number of the youth. Hear him: “currently, we have employed over 3000 local staff and according to the work progress, the number of direct local employee may reach 23,000. On the other hand, the local inhabitants along the railway involve the project may reach as same amount for business and services in kinds.

District head of Madobi community, Musa Saleh Kwankwaso in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State said besides mobilising his community for peace and cooperation with the construction company for fast delivery of the project, he is calling on all host communities to the project to help clear every delay or whatever challenge, including insecurity that would be a roadblock to speedy completion of the project. “This is very important for the travel system because this is the largest city and also there’s some of the agricultural resources, they try to share to each of the corner of this country because the railway is not only just for the passengers but also for big packages, cargoes and yes everything.”

On a visit to the construction site recently, it was observed that insecurity in the North West is affecting work on the project, besides funding. Some of the local residents who spoke with our reporter praised the construction company for remaining on site despite the increasing spate of insecurity in the region. It was observed that some residents of the host and adjoining communities prefer staying unemployed to working in a dangerous corridor often paraded by bandits. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had in February this year said lack of adequate funding may slow down the pace of work and completion of the Kano-Kaduna railway project.

ADVERTISEMENT

But management of CCECC said they are not deterred by those concerns. Mr Xu and Jiao Xing told me that they are more determined to help the government deliver on the project within the shortest possible time. The project coordinator said even though the government is struggling with lack of money to speedily execute the project, CCECC would try and mobilise its personnel, machinery and everything to meet the projects demand. “We are not resting; we try every effort to continue and to work harder on this project despite the security and funding challenges.

“We are doing our best to ensure that even the security and funding does not delay projects and we are working within even outside of our capacity to see what you can do to complete the project,” Xu said. He commended the host communities for their support and cooperation. He said despite the challenges, the host communities have shown readiness to see to the birth of the aspirations and expectations of the project.

“We appreciate the support of the government and from all of the stakeholders, especially the host communities. So, we want to stay here, we want to do our best to accomplish this project. We just want to meet the target of what government asked us, what. We still have enough capacity and a strong competence to complete this project in due course with the support of government and local community and our employees,” Xing said.

The deciding factors are now securing the corridors for construction workers to freely execute the project and deliver it to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government within the shortest possible time. And funding is something that is a determining factor for the speedy completion of the project. Both traditional rulers and their subjects who spoke with our correspondent appealed to the federal authorities to expediate action on raising funding for the project and providing more security for the workers on site to work without fear of the possible attack by the terrorists.

CCECC told me that is also engaging in social responsibility programme, currently focusing on railway sustainability, such as the construction of Transport University and Wagon Assembling Plant in Katsina and Ogun States respectively. Besides, they sponsored about 295 students to study Railway and Civil Engineering in China. This is typically a technology transfer covering civil engineering, mechanical and electrical. These students are expected to come back and take over lecturing in the Transport University. They have also trained over 1000 local staff at different levels to ensure the operation and maintenance work in the future.

In 2018, CCECC signed an MoU with ABU Zaria to sponsor 45 students to complete their bachelor’s degree in China. Those 45 students came back in 2020 with respective degrees in Civil Engineering, Traffic and Transport Engineering, and Traffic, Equipment and Control Engineering. They were exposed to first hand technology to curb the operation and maintenance lapses in the railway sector, the company said.