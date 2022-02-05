The minister of transportation and Dan Amana of Daura designate, Rotimi Amaechi, says his turbanning as the Dan Amana of Daura (Trusted son of Daura) is an act of appreciation for all the work he has done for the people.

Amaechi, who will be turbanned today at the palace of the Emir of Daura, said it gives him joy when people appreciate the good transformation in the transportation sector under him.

The minister, who stated this during an inspection tour of the project yesterday, however hinged his confidence on funding.

Amaechi said due to the delay in accessing the Chinese loan, the project was currently being funded from the budget by the federal government.

He urged the Chinese contractors to break the work into portions, have men working on all at the same time, bring in more machinery and make use of local content to make sure the project is completed on schedule.

On some of the challenges he has faced while doing the rail projects across the country, the minister said: “I have never denied that we are having financial challenges and that is because of economic downturn. The Chinese are not finding the way they used to do, up till now we are yet to conclude on loans for the Kano to Kaduna project, so we are funding it from the budget.

“We are putting pressure on all the necessary institutions that used to give us funds. And hopefully, before May we will be able to get enough funds to complete the project.”

Speaking further on the project and the target for completion, he said: “I agree that if we fund them, they must complete the work. They must do what they agree that they will do. The conversation with had with them is that that they must break this work into parts so that everybody will be working at the same time. If they do that, I am sure that before May, 2023 we will have commercial activity on the track.

“The route will be used to convey both passengers and cargos. One of the most economic nerve centers in the country is Kano and Lagos. This is why this track is the most economically viable track.

“The economic activities that takes place in Kano can be conveyed to Lagos viz a viz those who produce in Lagos can have their products conveyed to Kano. This will create jobs and the cost of land here will not be the same.”