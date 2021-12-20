A member of the National Assembly representing Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani, has declared that his heart bled for the 38 people murdered in cold blood by bandits in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The lawmaker, in a statement, furiously described the latest attacks and the loss of 38 innocent lives as an affront that must be “decisively dealt with by security agents” and declared a commitment to do whatever is possible to take care of all the bereaved families.

“I feel the pain of the bereaved families. I extend my sincere condolences to them. I have also instructed my field officers to rush needed assistance to them. I am determined to do all that is necessary to fully support the bereaved families and the villages in Giwa where these enemies of humanity have been showing their evil hands,” the lawmaker assured.

Describing the gruesome murder as “the bloodiest” of all attacks on Giwa LGA by the murderous terrorists, he bemoaned how lives and property of innocent villagers were mercilessly destroyed, namely in Ruheya, Kauran Pawa, Marke and Idasu Gari villages of the LGA.

“I urge security forces to take this latest act as an affront and deal decisively with these inhuman and blood thirsty elements laying siege to our people and communities. Take the battle to them. Give them no breathing space. They don’t belong to a civilized society like ours,” he said.

He, therefore, prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant them Aljanah Firdaus.

