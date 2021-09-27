Kaduna State Government has launched a new State Development Plan (SDP) which takes into consideration the experiences, challenges and successes of the earlier development plan.

The new plan is hinged on transforming Kaduna state into a knowledge-based economy that promotes growth and development, including improving the lives and welfare of all citizens.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Chief of Staff, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi who gave an overview of the new development plan, also reviewed the earlier plan in a power-point presentation that he made at KADINVEST 6.0.

The Chief of Staff highlighted the need to skill up the people of Kaduna state in order to take advantage of the global economy, and to build a pathway for the transformation into a digital economy.

According to him, these skillsets will enable the citizens to sustain the growth and development of the state as well as improve the quality of their lives.

Muhammad described the Kaduna State Development Plan as a five-year blueprint for the state’s projected development from 2021-2025, adding that ‘’with this, it is expected that there would be a launching of skills necessary to develop human capital to meet the demands of the global century using technology.’’

He argued that the SDP entails that citizens of Kaduna state will have access to education and the state will have a highly motivated civil service.

The Chief of Staff also said that the development plan encompasses a Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework (K-MAF) for investment stakeholders and development partners; an investment catalogue to showcase tourist destinations and opportunities to the international communities.

His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and the Vice Chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) launched the SDP 2021-2025.”