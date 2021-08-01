The member representing Zango Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the National Assembly, Hon Amos Gwamna Magaji (AGM), has called off his planned 50th birthday anniversary due to menace of insecurity in his constituency.

The event was initially scheduled to hold yesterday, July 31st, 2021.

According to a terse statement by the federal lawmaker, his decision to cancel the event was hinged on recent abduction of the paramount ruler of Ham (Jaba) chiefdom, Dr Danladi Gyet Maude who is chief custodian of the Nok culture, which holds thousands of years of the history of civilisation in Africa and beyond.

“Honourable Amos Gwamna Magaji (AGM) and his family, regret to announce cancellation of his 50th birthday celebration scheduled to hold on July 31st, 2021,” the statement said.

Hon Magaji added that killings and destruction of lives and properties in Zango Kataf, where many communities are displaced, and also unfortunate activities of armed bandits and kidnappers in Southern Kaduna coupled with the state at large, are among reasons for cancellation of the event.

The lawmaker, therefore congratulated and appreciated people of Ham chiefdom and entire people of Kaduna State, who have contributed to pray for safe release of the first class monarch (Kpop Ham).