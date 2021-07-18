The member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon Yakubu Umar Barde, has described as strange, a directive by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to television and radio stations in Nigeria not to divulge “details” of the activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in their reports.

Barde said in a press statement that as the representative whose constituency (Chikun/Kajuru) is most hit by the activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers, it was pertinent that he lend his voice to what he described as a “crafty” move by the NBC to gag media houses from telling the stories of his people.

“My constituency has benefitted from the role played by the media to let the world know that they have been killed, maimed, kidnapped, raped and have their villages occupied by these terrorists.

“In the last few weeks, I had engaged the media by granting interviews, raising motion on the floor of the House and sharing alarming data of the atrocities being perpetrated in my constituency by these terrorists.

“As I write this piece, 121 students of the Bethel Baptist High School, 14 members of the family of the Emir of Kajuru and 16 members of Anguwan Gimbiya in Sabon Tasha and many others are still in captivity. Kidnappings have continued unabated, just yesterday, two young men were killed by bandits in Kagurdna Village, Kakau Ward in Chikun local government.

“Who would have told the world our stories or which platform would I have used to let the world know the predicaments of my people?

“As an elected representative, I have used the media to give suggestions on possible solutions to this menace by advocating the use of technology and seeking foreign assistance for our security agencies.

“I want to categorically state that I stand in solidarity with all press men and media houses and want to indulge them to keep telling the stories of atrocities being committed by terrorists across the country while being professional in carrying out their duties,” he added.