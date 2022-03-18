Member representing Chikun local government constituency in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Ayuba Ishaku Chawazah has commended the cordial working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

He lauded Governor Nasir El-Rufai for bringing development to his constituency, especially in the education sector with the construction and renovation of new blocks of classrooms.

Chawazah stated this when he took newsmen on an assessment tour of some of the government’s interventions in schools within his constituency as part of his oversight functions.

At Government Junior Secondary School Kujama, where a two-storey block of 12 classrooms was built the legislator enjoined the contractor, Tairene Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, to hurry up with putting all the furniture and fittings in place before handing the project over.

He said, “I can see that the classroom furniture and fittings are not available yet, the toilets not completed and the borehole to provide water for the students also waiting for completion. Yes! the project is in place but I have to see the Bill of Quantities to ascertain what and what is missing and what has been put in place,” he added.

The principal of the school, Mr Ishaku Dan Azumi, urged the lawmaker to help in renovating some classrooms before the rains come. He also called for more furniture and learning materials.

Sakin Kujama, Anthony Samari, charged the contractor to hasten work on the project and also lauded the lawmaker while charging him to help renovate the classrooms destroyed by rainstorms last year.

At UBE Primary School, Karatudu, Hon Chawazah expressed dismay at the dilapidated structures used as classrooms in the school with 4 blocks of 9 classrooms choked with pupils with some of them sitting on bare floors.

“Am not happy with what I see here, in fact, I learnt that the fence of this school is a community efforts, but I am going to use my office to bring immediate solutions. Thank God we have a governor who has a listening ear and also believes in education and bringing development to the state.”