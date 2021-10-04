The last local government election which was held on September 4 throughout Kaduna state, using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) shows that politicians should allow voters to choose their leaders.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who made this known in a media chat, said that the election results have thrown up some upsets and it is difficult to determine what led to such defeats until a final postmortem is done.

The governor however said that preliminary reports suggest that the electorate basically voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates because of President Muhammadu Buhari and himself, but in some places, they voted against the councillorship candidate.

‘’In Kaduna North local government where I come from for example, the PDP won in eight out of 12 wards but the APC candidate still won because he is popular and loved by the people,’’ he said.

El-Rufai admitted that a few mistakes were made in Kaduna North, where politicians foisted their preferred candidates on some wards as against candidates that the people wanted.

The governor who cited his Unguwar Sarki ward, said that ‘’the PDP councilor that won was actually an APC member who was refused the councillorship ticket. He just crossed over to PDP and was given the ticket and the people voted for him.’’

El-Rufai said that in Zaria local government however, the people didn’t even bother about the candidates that were standing for election as they voted APC in both councillorship and local government elections.

‘’In Anguwan Juma for example, which is an enclave of Islamic scholars in the ancient city of Zaria, a woman won the councillorship election. To me, this is gladdening because it shows that our people have discovered that women can also be good leaders,’’ he said.

The governor pointed out that his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has acted as governor of Kaduna state whenever he travels outside the country and she has always governed the state very well.