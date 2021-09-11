Following the declaration of election in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State as inconclusive by the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the local government has faulted the commission, describing the decision as “calculated mischief, partisan afterthought and shameless attempt of day light robbery of the party’s mandate”.

Towards this end, the group while addressing a press conference after a protest at the commission’s headquarters in Kaduna, gave the commission 24 hours to rescind the decision.

“We hereby give SIECOM 24 hours from 8.00 AM of Monday 13th September 2021 to Tuesday 14th September 2021 to withdrew their illegal, unjustifiable and baseless claims that the Saturday, September 4th 2021 Jema’a local government election was inconclusive”, the party said.

Sanusi Maikudi, the APC leader in Jemaa LGA who addressed journalists after a peaceful protest to KADSIECOM headquarters, said;

“We are collectively shocked beyond imagination by the calculated mischief, partisan afterthought and shameless attempts of day light robbery of our hard-earned and uncontestable victory of our great party, by summersault of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission which after declaring Comrade YUNANA MARKUS BARDE winner has turned around to falsely claim that the said election was inconclusive six days after declaration of results.

“As far as we are concerned, the truth and the whole truth backed by incontrovertible evidence is that local government election held peacefully and orderly in the 12 electoral wards of Jemaa on September 4, 2021.

“The results were collated at the various wards collection centres by SIECOM appointed wards returning officers in presence of the agents of all the political parties, security officers, journalists and election observers from the civil society organizations.”