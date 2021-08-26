Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM) says it has upgraded its electronic voting machines to prevent multiple voting during the forthcoming local government council elections slated for September 4.

Hajiya Safiya Balarabe, the SIECOM commissioner in charge of zone one, disclosed this yesterday during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Zazzau in Zaria.

Balarabe said the commission had upgraded the e-voting machines to prevent multiple voting as it observed in the last council polls to strengthen the process to prevent electoral malpractice.

“In the last local government councils’ election, presiding officers assisted voters to cast votes electronically; this led to multiple voting as observed in some places.

“This time around, eligible voters would cast their votes directly; those who cannot do that can be assisted to exercise their franchise and the system has been fortified to prevent malpractices,” she said.

She added the commission had also upgraded the capacity of the e-voting machines to ensure that it provides 16 hours uninterrupted services to enable eligible voters who turn-up for the election to cast their votes.

Responding, the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli, commended the commission for upgrading its e-voting machines to prevent electoral malpractices. (NAN)