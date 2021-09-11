The main opposition party in Kaduna State, the People’s Democratic party (PDP) has vowed to challenge the declaration by the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 14 local government areas in the elections held in 19 local government areas of the state.

The PDP state secretary, Aliyu Ibrahim Wusono, said; “Looking at what transpired during the election, PDP won almost all the seats across the state.

“There are areas where PDP won but they refused to declare the results, and we are certainly going to challenge it at the tribunal, because this is robbery and we cannot allow it to stay.

“How can PDP win most of the council seats in most of the local governments that were declared for APC, we will challenge it accordingly,” he stressed.

But the APC state secretary, Yahaha Baba, said; “We are satisfied with the results. We are hopeful that come September 25, APC is going to be victorious in the earlier postponed four local government areas where election will be holding.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the commission, Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, while addressing a press conference in Kaduna, said the APC won in 14 LGAs.