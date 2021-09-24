Kaduna State commissioner of police, Mudashiru Abdullahi has vowed that the police under his stewardship will not take side with any political party or candidate on Saturday 25th September, 2021 rescheduled election in Zangon-Kataf, Chikun, Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

CP Abdullahi gave the assurance when the concerned citizens from Zangon-Kataf local government visited him at the police headquarters in Kaduna ahead of the election to solicit his support towards ensuring a hitch free election in the local government.

The police commissioner said his men have displayed high level of professionalism and neutrality during the September 4th, 2021 elections that were conducted in 19 LGAs across the state and the situation at the 4 LGs’ rescheduled elections will not be different.

He therefore assured the group of his commitment to ensure a violence free elections in the four local government areas, while urging them to report any police officer who is involved in any act tantamount to overturning the will of the people or collaborating with any politician to discredit the electoral process.

He further assured the group that he will not take it lightly with any police officer that undermines the credibility of the police, just as he called on the people to give the police the necessary support to carry out their duty of protecting lives and properties and assured the group of sustainable police-community partnership to strengthen police presence in the local government.

Earlier, leader of the group, Mr Luka Binniyat, expressed confidence that the police would be neutral during Saturday’s rescheduled elections and that their visit was aimed at reminding the police of the expectations of the people on them and to further strengthen the cooperation between the police and the people.

The Concerned Citizens of Zangon-Kataf who paid the visit were made up of Luka Binniyat, Barr Kasai Arung, Mercy Swanta, Edward Auta, Joseph Auta and Bomba Dauda among others.