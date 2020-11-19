By NONYE EKWENUGO |

The Kaduna State government has disclosed that Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVIS) lost three personnel on Tuesday night in Chikun local government area.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, explained that the bandits ambushed the personnel at Dande village on their way from Damba-Kasaya min the Buruku general area.

The statement said the slain personnel were, Alison Musa, Auda Audu and Ishaya Sarki, adding that those injured were, Ayuba Tanko and Doza Adamu.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls, while wishing those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

The Governor has also commended land and air troops of Operation Thunder Strike for a successful operation around the Kuku area, at the Kagarko local government axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road.

The statement reads:”The Governor said he received with gratitude, information that the first air strikes hit some of the target structures and neutralized some of the bandits, while the second wave of attacks was executed by a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships which provided close air support to the troops on the ground as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits’ enclave”