Kaduna state conducted local government election last Saturday, using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for the second time, to promote election integrity and boost voter’s confidence in council polls.

Last Saturday’s election was the second time that the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration fully deployed the use technology in an election, setting the bar for local government elections.

It will be recalled that in 2018, Kaduna state made history by being the first subnational in Nigeria to conduct an electronic voting election and second in Africa to achieve this feat after Namibia.

Speaking at a news conference, Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, Chair of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), said that the commission was encouraged by Governor El-Rufai to deploy technology for elections.

“Initially, we thought all he meant was using the smart card reader because it had been such a success in the 2015 elections. But he said no, he wanted us to go the whole hog and have citizens actually vote on a machine and so we set out to develop the voting machine which we eventually presented to the public in 2018,’’ she recalled.

The chair disclosed that the state electoral body had adequately prepared for last last Saturday’s election because KADSIECOM has learnt from the lessons of the 2018 polls.

According to her, the electronic voting machines used in 2018 have been upgraded to prevent multiple voting while preserving speed of voting and the integrity of the voting process.

Results from the election which was conducted peacefully across 19 local governments, showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 15 area councils, including Zaria, Sabon Gari, Kaduna North and Kaduna South local governments.

APC also won in Igabi, Ikara, Kubau and Kudan as well as Makarfi and Lere local governments, including Sanga, Jema’a, Kagarko, Giwa and Kauru area councils.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in only Kaura local government as at Sunday.