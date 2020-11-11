BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Organisers of Kaduna Marathon 2020 have appointed six sports icons as Goodwill Ambassadors to promote the maiden international marathon race slated to hold onNovember 21, 2020 in Kaduna.

The ambassadors are former Super Eagles stars, Dahiru Sadi, Daniel Amokachi, Tijjani Babangida and Garba Lawal. All four are persons of great attainment in world football and have represented Nigeria at the highest levels including the World Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations and the Olympic Games.

Mercurial midfielder, Sadi represented Nigeria at the Seoul 88 Olympic Games and the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. He is a recipient of national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) for his contributions to the progress of football in Nigeria.

The trio of Amokachi, Babangida and Lawal are household names in Nigeria and beyond. They hold exalted positions in international football especially after helping Nigeria’s Under-23 soccer team, Dream Team, to clinch the gold medal at the Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games.

By virtue of their sterling performances, they were individually awarded the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Also appointed are marathon legends, Abbas Mohammed, a national record holder and Yohanna Waziri, a three-time national marathon champion.

Heroic runner Abbas had represented Nigeria at the 1987 Athletics World Cup in South Korea, Seoul ’88 Olympic Games, 1987 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland among other international meets including the 1987 All Africa Games in Nairobi, Kenya. For three decades, the national marathon record of 2:16:06 set by Abbas at the national marathon championship in Lagos is still standing.

Like Abbas, Waziri had also participated in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Seoul Olympics, the 1987 Athletics World Cup and the All Africa Games in Kenya.

A statement issued by the Special Assistant Media to the Kaduna State Commissioner of Sports Development, Malam Ismaila Lere, stated that this was contained in letters delivered to the sports icons appointing them as Goodwill Ambassadors on Monday signed by the Commissioner of Sports Development, Prof. Kabir Mato, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Kaduna Marathon Main Organising Committee,