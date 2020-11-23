By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Top Kenyan athletes that dominated the maiden edition of the 21km Kaduna Marathon, as they won top prizes in both the male and female categories of the race held at the weekend, have applauded commended race organisers, Nilayo Sports management and the Kaduna State government.

The athletes revealed they were treated to great hospitality and promised to return to the country next year for the second edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Mburu won the race in a time of 1:04:02, while Phillip Taurus came second in 1:05:78 and Josphat Kiptanui finished third in 1:05:78 in the male category.

While in the female category, Caren Maiyo, also of Kenya, ran the fastest time of 1:12:43 to place first, while Cheptoeck Mwetick placed second in 1:15:26 and Lilian Chemweno settled for the third position in 1:15:32.

The winners, first and second runners up in both the male and female categories received $10,000, $7,000 and $5,000 respectively. The Nigerian category winners also got their prizes.

Gyang Emmanuel was the first Nigerian runner to cross the line in the men’s half marathon, while Jigak Auta and Kiyango Giang came second and third respectively. All the top three are from plateau State.

In the women class, Vera Yohanna finished first ahead of Hudu Gyang and Nancy Matthew who were second and third finishers respectively. The top three in Nigeria’s men and women categories shared the total sum N13 million prize.

Mburu described the Kaduna Marathon, as one of the best he had ever attended around the world, saying the Kaduna weather made the race easier for him.

He said he will be back to defend his crown and will bring some of his training mates come 2021.

For the race to record a success, Kaduna State government had to close 30 roads for the International Marathon Race to hold during the weekend.