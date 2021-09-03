Senator representing Kaduna Central in the upper legislative chamber of National Assembly, Senator Uba Sani says the neighbourhood sports centres he is constructing across the seven local government areas of Kaduna State will address unemployment and restiveness among youths in the state.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside the commissioner for sports development, Professor Kabiru Mato, on Thursday at the Government House, Senator Uba said he is building the sports centres in order to help create opportunities for youths to develop their talents, stay healthy and enhance peaceful coexistence.

The senator disclosed that so far, building of the Sports Centres has already commenced in five local government areas, and noted that ‘’Kaduna state is overflowing with talents in different sports waiting to be harnessed”.

According to the lawmaker, sports is a big employer of labour and if properly harnessed and developed as a business, has the potential of fundamentally contributing to the fight against poverty and youth unemployment.’

“The design of the neighbourhood sport centre meets international standards and will be meticulously executed to the satisfaction of all. We are determined to give our people the best. No half measures.’’

The senator who said he was deeply inspired by Governor Nasir El Rufai’s untiring efforts to make Kaduna state a model of development, added: ‘’Just the latest in a series of interventions I have embarked upon to give back the good people of Kaduna State for massively voting for me and supporting me in my impactful legislative sojourn.’’

Earlier in his remarks, Prof. Mato commended Senator Sani for his efforts towards sports development in the state.