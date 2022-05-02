Chairperson of the Kaduna State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Magaji, has said 36 workers lost their lives to banditry in the state, hence the May Day was being celebrated by the workers with sober reflection.

He called for one-minute silence and prayed for the souls of the comrades who lost their lives as a result of insecurity and other harsh conditions within the year.

Magaji also lamented the continuous hostilities between the state government and workers, saying that workers had suffered high inflation and traumatic situation due to insecurity in the land.

In his address yesterday at the May Day celebration held at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, Magaji encouraged the workers to obtain their permanent voter cards and vote out politicians who would not defend their interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration was “Labour, leadership and the quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria.”

The NLC leader said the International Workers’ Day had come to symbolise the “never-say-never willingness of the working class to keep the wheels of wealth creation rolling.

“Despite the sincere efforts of the state council of the congress to revalidate cordial industrial relationship with the state government, it is clear that a lot needs to be done to achieve that.

“We wish to inform this gathering that the aftermath of the twin actions led by the National Secretariat in April 2021, and through Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Tripartite Committee that is meant to resolve the industrial dispute between the congress and the state government which ended in a deadlock, whereas the government delegation refused to sign the three months’ interface produced report for a simple reason which is out of the terms of reference of the committee, and thus truncated the possibilities of reviving the cordial industrial relationship.

“We are happy to inform you that the struggle against wicked and greedy parasites triumphs as we emerged victorious in solidarity by our members in the recent attempt by the state government to take away our hard-earned freedom of association as guaranteed by the constitution of our beloved country, through the distribution of forms to our members to choice whether to belong to trade unions and be paying check off dues or not.

“Also, despite some challenges, we defeated the elements of competency test by rendering the exercise worthless and ineffective after a vigorous campaign against the menace. We are here on this occasion of the 2022 International Workers’ Day to celebrate the resilience, resurgence and resourcefulness of Kaduna workers at this moment of great distress and dislocation in the world of work as occasioned by the gritty and greasy hands of crude and high inflation of more than 15.9 percent that is taking away the gains and the traumatic situation of insecurity in the land.

“The duo has shaken to the core progress made by workers for decent wages, dignified working conditions, sustainable livelihoods and an increased stake in the spread of the surplus-value created by workers. Magaji said.

ADVERTISEMENT