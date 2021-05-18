Elected governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have called for amicable resolution of the ongoing face-off between the Kaduna State government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the rightsizing of local government staff in the state.

The governors under the platform of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in a statement in Abuja by its chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, called for a truce and advised both parties to engage in peaceful negotiation.

They expressed concern over the attendant effects of the face-off, stressing that many Nigerians are already overstretched with many challenges, hence the need for the two sides to return to dialogue.

Appealing for more understanding, Bagudu noted that the challenges being faced by states, especially with the dwindling revenue, required all patriotic Nigerians, including the NLC, to demonstrate more commitment towards engaging governments at all levels to address problems.

The governors advised the two parties to be cautious in their actions, warning that “this is not the time for muscle flexing.”

According to the governors, “at this critical point of our democratic journey, there cannot be limits to engagement between all governments and citizens. Every step must be therefore taken to resolve the current face-off between Kaduna State Government and NLC. We appeal to both the State Government and NLC to return to the negotiation table.

“In particular, we want to appeal to the NLC leadership to recognise that the burden of leadership at this point is more about responding to challenges based on the honest disposition of correcting past mistakes,” Bagudu added.

