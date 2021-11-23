Parents and caregivers have been charged to ensure that they make their children available for vaccination as Kaduna State commences another round of polio immunisation campaign integrated with measles and meningitis.

The immunisation exercise will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 will be conducted in half of the political wards in all the 23 LGAs in the state between 18th to 23rd November, 2021 while Phase 2 will be conducted in the remaining wards between 26th November to 1st December, 2021. Immunisation will take place in health centres, house-to-house visits, on the streets and markets, motor parks among others.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the state coordinator, Journalists Initiative on Immunization Against Polio (JAP), Kaduna State chapter, Lawal A. Dogara. The statement said immunisation would enable the children to grow healthier as such parents should ensure they allow the vaccinators to attend to their wards.

JAP explained that adequate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the exercise by the state government, development partners and other stakeholders.

It further explained that during the exercise a lot of intervention would be provided such as health camps especially in the high-risk areas. It commended the traditional rulers and religion leaders for their effort and urged them to put in more efforts for the success of the exercise.

JAP also commended the World Health Organisation (WHO) for partnering with the group with a view to educating parents and the general public on the importance of immunisation.