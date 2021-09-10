Parents and caregivers have been charged to make their children less than five years of age available for vaccination as Kaduna State commences another round of polio immunisation campaign.

The exercise is scheduled for 11th – 14th September, 2021 and would be conducted through house-to-house visits, on the streets and markets, motor parks among others.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the state coordinator, Journalists Initiative on Immunisation Against Polio (JAP) Lawal Dogara.

ADVERTISEMENT

JAP advised that immunisation would enable the children to grow healthier as such parents should try and ensure they allow the vaccinators to attend to their wards.

JAP explained that adequate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the exercise by the state government, development partners and other stakeholders.

It further explained that during the exercise a lot of interventions will be provided such as health camps especially in the high-risk areas.

The group commended the traditional rulers and religion leaders for their effort and urged them to put in more efforts for the success of the exercise.

JAP also praised the World Health Organisation for partnering with it with a view to educating the parents and the general public on the importance of immunisation.