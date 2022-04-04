Kaduna State government has partnered with experts in the development of data digitisation plan aimed at strengthening the coordination in the collection and use of data for evidence-based decision making and problem-solving.

This is just as the commissioner for health, Dr Amina Baloni has said that health brings wealth, adding that accurate and timely data is required for the wellbeing of the people. “Data helps to track productivity,” she stressed in her goodwill message to the finals of the Kaduna Datathon event.

The 2022 Kaduna Datathon is currently being implemented by the Kaduna State Bureau of Statistics (KDBS) in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), and the Natview Foundation for Technology Innovation (NFTI) as a follow up activity to the 2021 Click -On Kaduna Data Science Fellowship programme.

The NFTI is basically to identify and build the capacity of no fewer than 100 young persons on data management to contribute to policy development cycle and programme planning.

Speaking at the 2022 Kaduna Datathon final where data hackers from across Nigeria convened and pitched their solutions, the executive director, NFTI, Nuradeen Maidoki said Kaduna State government took a unique approach to solve the state’s numerous challenges in evidence-based decision making.

According to Maidoki, “In a world of growing populations, scarce resources, changing demographics, and shrinking budgets, Kaduna State Government (KDSG) took a unique approach to solve the state’s numerous challenges by developing the Data Revolution plan aimed at strengthening the coordination in the collection and use of data for evidence-based decision making.

