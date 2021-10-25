The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Professor Salamatu Isah, has said that verification of batch 14 of retirees and deceased under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) will commence today.

In a statement issued by the bureau, the Executive Secretary listed six documents that the retirees are expected to present for payment verification and they include one year statement of account from their bank from October 2020 to date.

The statement further listed the presentation of a printed BVN slip from the retirees’ bank, original and two photocopies of computation sheet and two passport photographs.

The Executive Secretary also said that retirees are expected to bring along original and photocopies of confirmation of appointment, as well as original and photocopies of approval of retirement.

Prof Isah also said that representative of the deceased should present ‘’original documents of the deceased related to his/her employment in the state or local government for the verification exercise.’’

The statement also said that the representative should come along with ‘’original account statement of the deceased from two years before, to one year after his/her death.’’

‘’The representative should also bring original and two copies of letter of administration as well as original statement of estate account from bank, including recent statement of estate account,’’ the statement added.

According to the Executive Secretary, the representative should also come along with ‘’original computation sheet of the deceased, two passport photographs of next of kin(s), original and photocopy of valid means of identification of the next of kin(s) such as National ID Card, Voter’s Card, International Passport or Driving License, including picture of the deceased.’’