The Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested six suspects for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and theft of a tanker loaded with 40,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, in a statement on Monday, said on April 19, 2022 at about 10am, the Kaduna Police Command received a complaint through the Area Commander, Jere Area Office to the fact that a complainant, one Bakura Bukar of Mararraban Jos, Kaduna on April 16, 2022 entrusted his truck with Reg. No: BAM 02 XA loaded with 40,000 litres of PMS valued at six million, two hundred and eight thousand naira (N6, 208,000.00) to his driver for onward delivery from Lagos to Kaduna.

“On the 18th April, 2022 at about 2300hrs at Issah U-turn along Abuja – Kaduna road, the driver had a flat tyre and have to pull off the road in order to replace the deflated tyre. Three unknown persons came in a Sedan car and attacked him and his motor boy. They took and tied them in a nearby bush.

“The victims later struggled and free themselves and returned to the road and discovered that the truck load of PMS have been taken away to an unknown destination, hence the report,” Jalige said.

The PPRO added that, with the strength of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, ordered for a full-scale investigation into the matter as detectives were immediately detailed and swung into action with a view to apprehending the culprits.

He said the team acted on intelligence and succeeded in arresting three suspects namely; Habibu Mohammed, Halilu Mohammed and Isa Mohammed in connection with the offences while further investigation revealed that two filling stations were used in disposing the stolen product.

He further disclosed that the operators of the said filling stations, who are strong collaborators of the crime, were equally apprehended namely; Isa Yusuf, Sutajo Lawal and Stephen Habila.

“The operatives pushed the process of investigation further and also recovered the operational vehicle of the criminals, one (1) Jack knife and the stolen fuel truck as well as the PMS product,” he stated.

Meanwhile, he said the suspects have since confessed to have been a syndicate, which is notorious for such act and are currently assisting the process of investigation, adding that they will all be charged to court on completion of investigation.

The PPRO fuether said a deliberate effort by the Command was in top gear towards apprehending all the remaining syndicate members as well as their collaborators if any, in order to prevent future occurrence.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A. Ayoku, called on the petroleum tanker drivers association (PTD) to take advantage of the Command’s designated emergency contacts to report any breakdown of a tanker along the road so that a nearby Police formation will be contacted for security coverage throughout the period of repair.