BY RAHILA ABDULLAHI, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command yesterday paraded four suspects for orchestrating kidnapping, culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy in the state.

The state commissioner of police, CP Umar Muri stated this while briefing newsmen in Kaduna yesterday. The CP who was represented by the command’s public relations officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige said the command diligently investigated and unraveled the identities of the suspects, which lead to their arrest.

According to CP, “The Investigation took effect from the complaint laid to the Commissioner of Police on the 29th April, 2021 by one Alhaji Kabiru Magayaki, who reported that his six years son Mohammed Kabiru was abducted on the 24th April, 2021 and the abductors demanded for the sum of Thirty Million Naira (N30,000,000.00) as ransom to secure the release of the victim. The negotiating parties however, agreed for the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) which the family obliged and paid but could not secure the freedom of the victim.”

On receipt of the complaint, the commissioner of police immediately ordered for a full scale investigation and the SIB operatives swung into action and succeeded in arresting four suspects, namely; Sani Adamu a.k.a Galadima, Umar Mainasara, Muhammadu Nazifi and Amina Ahmed in a carefully coordinated and intelligence based investigation.

However, investigation revealed that Mohammad Nazifi who criminally orchestrated the whole abduction saga is a neighbour to the complainant which makes it easier for him to lure the innocent child by sending him on an errand to a location where Sani Adamu was already on ground awaiting to kidnap him to an unknown destination.

“Consequently, Mohammed Nazifi on sensing the possibility of the victim revealing his identity after regaining freedom, decided to strangle him to death and concealed the body in a drain system in the outskirt of Kano Municipal, Kano State,” the CP said.

The suspects having confessed to the commission of the dastardly act led the police to where the decomposing body of the victim was identified and evacuated to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for autopsy.