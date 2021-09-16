Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested two suspects for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and allegedly killing Captain Abdulkarim Ibn-Na-Allah, son of Kebbi South Senator, Bala Ibn Na’Allah.

It would be recalled that on August 29, 2021, Captain Abdulkarim Ibn-Na-Allah was murdered at his Malali GRA residence in Kaduna. The assailants also made away with some of his valuables including a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle.

Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mudashiru Abdullahi, represented by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, said when the incident was reported to the Police, they swung into action and the Command immediately ordered for a full-scale investigation to be carried out by the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) to unravel the circumstances of the dastardly act.

“The investigation has yielded a positive result with the arrest of the principal suspect, one Bashir Mohammed who happened to be the immediate Neighbour to the deceased.

“He confessed that on the 28th August, 2021 at about 0100hrs he gained access into the vicinity of the deceased residence while it was raining, climbed the roof top and removed the nails of the roofing sheets to pave way for their next move which is to kill and steal the said vehicle.

“That on the 29th August, 2021 at about 0200hrs Bashir Mohammed, Nasiru Salisu Balarabe a.k.a Uban-Daba and Usman a.k.a Dankano now at large invaded the house again and entered through the rooftop, hacked the deceased and made away with his Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle, Apple Ipad, Samsung Cell Phone, Three (3) Fabric materials of different colours and Wrist watches,” Jalige said.

When further interrogated at the Kaduna Police Command where they were paraded, the suspects confessed to have carried out the offence and further stated that the vehicle have been sold in Niger Republic at the sum of N1,000,000 and the proceed shared amongst themselves.

The police said investigation was ongoing with the aim of arresting the fleeing third suspect and be charged to court for diligent prosecution.

In the same vein, the Commissioner said, on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at about 0700hrs, the Command received a distress call that on the same date at about 0545hrs, bandits in large number blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway close to a bridge along Kasamari village and were berserkly shooting at motorists.

He said, the Command immediately mobilised personnel of Operation Puff Adder 1 at Rijana Nipping Point and they responded swiftly and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel, which resulted in the death of one of the bandits while others scampered into the forest with varying degrees of injuries.

“Unluckily, a commercial driver and his conductor of a vehicle with Reg. No. Lagos KDR 602 XF were cut up in the crossfire and both also lost their lives. The security risks levels have been raised and all personnel at Nipping Points along the said expressway are placed on Red Alert to prevent any threat or further attack,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said motorists are now plying the road freely while the neutralised bandit’s corpse will be recovered to the Command Anti-Kidnapping Unit for profiling and forensic analysis while those of the driver and his conductor have been deposited at St. Gerald Catholic Hospital Kakuri, Kaduna.