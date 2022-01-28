Kaduna Polytechnic in Kaduna State has unveiled an electric motorcycle called e-Scooter, which is an electric vehicle that eliminates the need for burning fossil fuels, periodic change of engine oil, and changing of spark plugs, among others.

The e-Scooter will also reduce or eliminate carbon emission and noise pollution, which impact negatively on the environment.

Speaking on the project at the public presentation of the e-Scooter (Model CTD-1A) at the Centre for Technology Development (CTD) automobile training and repairs workshop on Friday in Kaduna, the Director of CTD, Auwal S. Anwar, said the project was the brainchild of Mr. Idris Muhammed, a corps member.

“The proposal was assessed and standardised by the ESU under the guidance of the unit manager, Mr. Abdul Nurudeen and funded by the management who saw the remarkable merit of the project and the Corps member led the team in designing and fabricating the e-Scooter by the CTD,” Anwar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his speech before the official presentation of the e-Scooter electric vehicle, the scting Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Suleiman Umar, said the motorcycle, which was designed and produced by the CTD of the institution was yet another landmark incursion into the technology breakthrough of the institution.

He said the project will help in solving the much-needed alternative to conventional vehicles that use petrol with its attendant cost implications.

“The long term economic benefit of the e-Scooter over the current conventional vehicles cannot be overemphasised as it eliminates cost associated with buying and running cost such as fuelling and other routine maintenance of an internal combustion engine.

“I, therefore, call on investors, relevant government agencies and organisations to partner with the Polytechnic to mass produce the product for the benefit of Nigerians and other countries in search of alternative to petrol and engine vehicles,” the Rector stated.

ADVERTISEMENT