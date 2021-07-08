The Kaduna State government under its urban renewal project has approved the renovation and remodelling of Emir of Zazzau’s Palace in Zaria.

This is to provide a befitting accommodation for the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli in a bid to consolidate on his ongoing refurbishing and reconstruction initiative of the palace’s structural development.

Recall that since assumption on the throne eight months ago, the Emir of Zazzau has embarked on reviving the structural and cultural heritage of the long standing Emir’s Palace.

In his speech, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani Ibrahim and his counterpart from the Ministry of Works, Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Fausat Ibekunle, said they were at the palace to introduce the two construction firms saddled with the responsibility of executing the project.

The commissioner explained that the project had been divided in two phases with a completion period of 15 months.

According to her, the first phase comprises construction of befitting Emir’s residential apartment as well as reconstruction of Malam Musa Chamber that serves as council hall for palaces’ administrative.

and legislative activities.