By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has approved the full relaxation of the 6pm to 6am curfew in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in a statement said the lifting of the curfew takes effect immediately.

Aruwan said: “Heads of security agencies have been notified of the development. In the meantime, vigorous patrols and security surveillance will continue.

“It is worth re-iterating that the Kaduna State Government and security agencies will not condone acts which may lead to a breakdown of law and order, in any guise.

Citizens are encouraged to go about their lawful activities, and to report any observed threats, suspicious movements and security breaches to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on the following lines: 09034000060,

08170189999” the statement said.