BY NONYE EKWENUGO Kaduna

House of Representatives Member representing Kauru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Hon. Mukhtar Zakari Chawai, has trained 70 youths and women in his constituency, on irrigation farming and empowered them with irrigation pumping machine and take off capital of N15,000 each.

The gesture according to him is aimed at addressing youth restiveness, boost dry season farming and ensure food security in Nigeria.

Speaking at the closing of the training and distribution of the empowerment materials implemented by the National Biosafety Management Agency in Kauru at the weekend, Hon. Chawai said, the project was targeted at engaging the youths in agriculture, which is the mainstay of the economy in the Kauru.

According to him, “We are in a nation where a lot of our youths are unemployed and government cannot employ everyone, people must be in the private sector, people must be in business and others in agriculture. So, this gesture is an avenue to develop that sector.

“Having recognised that, the mainstay of our economy in Kauru is agriculture; we have the majority of farmers engaged in wet season farming and many others in dry season farming too, I felt we should empower our youths and women in dry season farming, so that they can grow their businesses.

“We have also given them skills on the modern ways of doing dry season farming, so that it will improve their output and they can also transfer the knowledge to others. We believe this will boost agricultural output in the area as whole, create employment and reduce restiveness,” he said.

While noting that, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i led Government was carrying out a lot of infrastructural projects Kauru, after declaring a state of emergency to address the inherited infrastructural deficits in the local government, Hon. Chawai promised to complement the efforts of the state government and carry out more youth and women empowerment projects before the end of this year.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director-General National Biosafety Management Agency, Dr. Rufus Edegba said, the participants were not only trained in farming, but on how to manage their business to better their lives and the economy of the country.

The Director-General, who was represented by the Agency’s Head of Department, Socio-Ecnomic and Food Safety, Mrs. Josephine Osagie, however urged the participants to put the three-day training given to them to proper use and thrive to become employers of labour.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Kauru Local Government, Hon. Shuaibu Goma and District Head of Kauru, Alhaji Muhammad Jaafar commended the House of Representatives Member, for the empowerment project and urged others who were yet to benefit to be patient.

One of the beneficiaries of the project, Monica Garba, said the empowerment will go a long way in boosting her dry season farming, saying that, she use to go to the stream morning and evening to fetch water to wet her crops, which limited her to maintaining just a small farm.